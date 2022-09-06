Dorsey steps into play-calling hot seat

Ken Dorsey is stepping into the giant shoes of Brian Daboll.

Ken Dorsey is taking the wheel of a supercharged race car that is going to be hard to crash.

Those are two sides of a coin the Buffalo Bills’ new offensive coordinator holds as he begins his first season as a play-caller in the NFL.

Expectations are through the roof, and there’s no time for Dorsey to ease into his new position.

The opener is against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, led by the best defensive player in the NFL in Aaron Donald. The next six games are the teeth of the Bills’ schedule, against Tennessee, Miami, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Green Bay. All look like they have decent-to-elite defenses.

If the Bills’ offense starts slowly, who do you think is going to take the most heat? The “new” guy calling the plays.

If the Bills have any worries, they sure aren’t showing it.

“Oh, it's been so rough. I don't know, I don't know how this is gonna go,” said Stefon Diggs, before adding: “I'm kidding.”

“It's been great,” Diggs said. “Coach Dorsey is a great coach, I can tell. I look forward to this year and making him look like a great coach as well.”

“He's the same coach Dorsey that we know,” Josh Allen said. “There’s been no differences in his attitude or his mindset. Again, we're going out there and as an offense, our goal is to score on every drive. Now is that possible? Not really. Sometimes.”

Sometimes, as in the 47-17 playoff win over New England.

Daboll did a great job, which is why he’s now the head coach of the New York Giants. You know all the results. Second in scoring in 2020, third last year. Daboll was so good at calling the plays and moving the chains, punting became darned near obsolete. The Bills punted the fewest times in the league over the past two years.

Daboll trusted Josh Allen to be the unquestioned identity of the offense right from the start of the 2020 season. The Bills have led the NFL in first-down passing percentage the past two years (in the first three quarters, before protect-the-lead play-calling kicks in).

There’s a perception that it was largely smooth sailing under Daboll. It’s not exactly true. The Bills had moments when they were searching for answers, like in the opening loss to Pittsburgh (the death of the four wides) and the one-dimensional loss at Jacksonville (the O-line’s nadir).

But Daboll figured it out and made adjustments. The offense was brilliant down the stretch of the season.

Dorsey knows he will have to figure out the right solutions to inevitable problems that defenses present.

“I think it says the league’s about adjustments,” said Dorsey, referring to the offense’s evolution last season. “It’s about making adjustments. It’s about evolving as an offense as the season goes along. No one, I don’t think, starts the season the same way as they end it, whether it’s guys getting dinged up, whether it's just the evolution of your offense and what’s working for you.”

If Dorsey isn’t ready to call plays this season, he’ll never be ready. He had one of the most celebrated college careers in NCAA history, going 38-2 as a starter for the Miami Hurricanes. He spent six seasons as a journeyman QB in the NFL. He spent five seasons as a QB coach watching coordinator Mike Shula call plays for the Carolina Panthers. He spent three seasons as QB coach watching Daboll call plays for the Bills.

Dorsey laughed Monday when asked if he has paid sufficient dues to sit in his current seat.

“I think that’s part of this league that makes it special in my mind,” he said. “Whether you’re a position coach or a play caller or a head coach, I really feel like you’ve got to go earn it. No one’s going to hand you anything in this league. I think that’s what makes it special. When you do get to the point where I’ve been fortunate enough to get to right now, you don’t take it for granted because you realize how hard it is to get there.”

Head coach Sean McDermott, to his credit, has placed about as good a support system around Dorsey as any coordinator could desire.

The Bills hired Shula as the senior offensive assistant. Because of their past working relationship in Carolina, it would be hard to find anybody both McDermott and Dorsey are more comfortable with than Shula, 57, son of Don Shula. Then McDermott brought in a young talent in Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach. Brady, 32, was passing game coordinator for Joe Burrow’s national championship Louisiana State team in 2019 and spent the past two years with the Carolina Panthers.

What is it going to look like? Dorsey knows Allen is his meal ticket. The offense runs through No. 17. We think Gabe Davis is going to be a more dynamic No. 2 outside receiver. We think the offensive line will be a little better. We think there’s going to be a little bit more use of multiple personnel sets. We think rookie James Cook will be an X-factor.

“It's just kind of been a slow progression of the offense, just expanding and getting a little more complex every year,” said tight end Dawson Knox. “But now that he's putting his own signature on it, there's some really cool stuff we got going on. So, there's a lot of versatility that we'll see. Very similar offense, but there's a lot of pretty awesome wrinkles.”

There are a slew of NFL assistants who would love to be in Dorsey’s shoes, with a mega-talent like Allen at quarterback. Good-case scenario: Dorsey rides Allen’s coattails and is being talked about as head coaching material in January.

But there are a lot of hard battles to be won and creative adjustments to be made between now and then.

“A season is a roller-coaster ride at times if you let it be,” Dorsey said. “There’s highs and lows. The biggest challenge is to stay steady throughout that. That’s our constant mission whether it’s a season, a game, a training camp practice. I think Sean did a great job (this summer) of putting us in some really difficult situations in a variety of different ways that put a lot of pressure on me as a play caller. ... I think that will only help us moving forward.”