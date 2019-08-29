A close game quickly turned into a blowout, as the Auburn Doubledays were defeated by the Crosscutters 7-1 Thursday in Williamsport.
Trailing 2-1 in the eighth, Auburn reliever Carlos Romero was knocked around for five runs to give Williamsport a commanding six-run lead. In that inning, Auburn committed two errors and Romero had a wild pitch.
The Doubledays scored their only run of the game in the sixth when Landerson Pena singled and later scored on a wild pitch.
JT Arruda finished 2-for-4, while Pena had a 2-for-3 night with his run scored. Jake Randa walked twice.
Romero lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowed six runs (five earned) and five hits. Starter Sterling Sharp (0-1, 1.29 ERA) took the loss, going four innings with two hits and one run against.
Auburn (27-45) wraps up its series in Williamsport Friday.