The Doubledays' offense broke out in a big way, churning out 13 hits in a 12-5 win over the Pinckney Division-leading Batavia Muckdogs Saturday.
Four players posted multi-hit games, led by Landerson Pena, who finished 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs and two RBIs. Cody Wilson also went 3-for-4, adding two runs, three RBIs and a walk. JT Arruda (run, two RBIs, walk) and Anthony Peroni (two runs, two RBIs) each secured a pair of hits.
Tyler Dyson (2-1, 1.14 ERA) earns the win. He pitched five innings, allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out two. Karlo Seijas went the final four innings to pick up the save.
Leading 4-1 after five innings, Auburn exploded for six runs on six hits in the sixth, led by a two-run double by Arruda. Pena's homer, which scored two runs, came in the seventh.
Auburn (29-45) plays at Batavia again Sunday, then returns home for the season finale against the Muckdogs at 1 p.m. Monday at Falcon Park.