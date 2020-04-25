Draft Wrapup: Giants hope Thomas fixes offensive line woes

After drafting Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said he was going to fix the offensive line once and for all.

He wasn't kidding.

Gettleman used three of New York's first five picks on young men with a lot of starting experience in trying to build an offensive line to keep quarterback Daniel Jones upright and to make holes for halfback Saquon Barkley.

Beside Thomas, the Giants drafted tackle Matt Peart of Connecticut in the third round and guard Shane Lemieux of Oregon in the fifth.

Their other picks in this remote draft were all linebackers and defensive backs, to shore up a defense that was ranked 25th overall last season, giving up an average of 377.3 yards and 28.18 points.

“The theme of the day for defense was speed,” Gettleman said. “We really felt we had to improve our team speed.”

Coming into the draft, the big issue for the Giants was the offensive line. It allowed Jones to get hit too many times in his rookie season and it did not open enough holes for Barkley.