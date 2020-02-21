Drivers still processing Newman's Daytona crash

Busch, who missed 11 races as he healed from his injuries, didn’t have it so easy upon his return.

“It was tough for me. I was out for a while,” he said. “And then getting back in the car ... you certainly have some of that in the back of your mind to start with and to get back in. ‘Man, if I get back in and crash right away, is that going to end it all over again.’”

Busch even likened it to the anti-hero Rowdy Burns from “Days of Thunder.” Busch considers himself to be a living version of the Burns character and his nickname is “Rowdy.”

“It’s kind of the Rowdy Burns aspect - he was out with a head injury and they said you can never race again and if you ever race again, you’ll probably die,” Busch said. “You kind of think of those situations, but you try to put it out of the back of your mind as much as possible and just get out there and do your job. It took me five weeks to get back into the circle of things and be able to win again.”

Newman's return to racing is an open question and Roush Fenway is not scheduled to give an update until before Sunday’s race. But several drivers have either spoken with him briefly or exchanged texts and said Newman’s wit remained intact.

“I texted him and said, ‘I knew it wasn’t your neck that broke. I don’t think you could do that,’” said Joey Logano. “We have a neck joke going back and forth because I’ve got a long one and he’s got none. We had a good joke about that at least, so his sense of humor still seems to be there.”

