Drop the puck for summer hockey: NHL playoffs get under way

At Scotiabank Arena, the first dozen or so rows are covered in grey and white tarp, with the NHL shield on four of them and Toronto in all capital letters on another four.

Above them are electronic banners with NHL logos on them and a TV viewing platform at center ice, all of them limited to the benches side of the ice. These electronic banners will feature team logos, as well as videos of each team's fans chanting.

In each of the end zones are NHL Eastern Conference banners book-ending a banner that reads "Stanley Cup Qualifiers 2020."

The remainder of the arena is as is, with the 19 Maple Leafs player banners, from Frank Mahovlich in the east end to Doug Gilmour in the west, and Turk Broda smack dab in the middle.

Behind them are the Raptors banners, including the 2019 NBA championship, and beyond the row of Maple Leafs Stanley Cup banners.

Outside the arena, the streets are generally bare of people, with Maple Leaf Square fenced off and with security personnel at each entrance.

Inside, there were reminders of the pandemic: the ice crew wearing masks, disinfection of benches at intermission and the din of piped-in crowd noise filling the air.