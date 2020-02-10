Ducks goalie Miller makes long-awaited return to Buffalo

As to how much longer he intends to keep playing, Miller gave no hint. And it made no difference when reminded he’s only four wins shy of matching Dominik Hasek—– the starter he eventually replaced in Buffalo — and how close he is to 400.

“Yeah, it’s a nice round number. But I’m going to have to play longer to see where we get to after the next couple of months,” he said. “I still enjoy it. And I still think I can play some hockey. But I’m starting to evaluate more about how my body feels, and am I able to do it at a high level.”

Miller showed few signs of age in stopping 31 shots, including all 15 in the third period, to improve to 7-5-3 in a season in which the Ducks have fallen out of playoff contention and are retooling an aging roster.

First-year coach Dallas Eakins praised Miller for how he has handled the switch to a backup.

“There’s zero arrogance with him, there’s zero entitlement with him, and I think that could come real easy to somebody who’s been in the game as long as him,” Eakins said of the 2010 Vezina Trophy winner and goalie who played a significant role in helping the U.S. win a silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Eakins credited Miller for the time he's spent mentoring the team’s youngsters.