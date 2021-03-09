Duke wins opener in quest for 5 straight in ACC tourney

GREENSBORO, N.C. — DJ Steward scored 17 points, Mark Williams added 13 points and 10th-seeded Duke beat Boston College 86-51 on Tuesday to begin its quest of winning five-straight games in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
No team has won five ACC tournament games in five days — but Duke (12-11) likely must do so to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.
Steward, Williams and Jeremy Roach — all freshmen — combined for 27 of Duke's 41 first-half points. Steward scored 13 points with three of Duke's eight 3-pointers and Williams was 5 of 6 from the field for 11 points.
Jordan Goldwire closed the first half with a 3-pointer, and he made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, capping an 11-2 run, to give Duke a 22-point lead with 12:31 remaining.
The Blue Devils, starting the tournament with their lowest seed ever, made six of their first 10 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 15, while 15th-seed Boston College was just 1 of 15. Duke had 17 2-point baskets en route to posting its second largest margin of victory in an ACC tourney game.
Goldwire, a senior, scored 12 points on a career-high four 3-pointers for Duke, which snapped a three-game skid. The Blue Devils advance to play No. 7 Louisville on Wednesday, looking to stop a three-game losing streak in the series. The Cardinals won 70-65 on Jan. 23, and 80-73 in overtime on Feb. 27 to spoil Matthew Hurt's 37-point performance.
Boston College (4-16), under interim head coach Scott Spinelli, did not have a player score in double figures after shooting just 39.1%. Makai Ashton-Langford had nine points and DeMarr Langford and James Karnik each added eight.
Duke has won 16 of the last 17 meetings between the schools, including an 83-82 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium earlier this season. BC's CJ Felder scored a career-high 24 points in that contest, but was held to just four points on 2-of-8 shooting in the tournament.
ALL-ALL TEAMS ANNOUNCED
Georgia Tech senior Moses Wright is The Associated Press men’s basketball player of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Virginia Tech’s Mike Young and Louisville’s Carlik Jones also earned individual honors.
Young was named the ACC coach of the year and Jones was named newcomer of the year in results announced Tuesday.
Wright, a 6-foot-9 forward, was the only unanimous first-team pick on the AP’s all-ACC teams. He earned 10 votes for player of the year, well ahead of two votes each for Pittsburgh’s Justin Champagnie and Virginia’s Sam Hauser after voting from 15 journalists covering the ACC regional footprint.
Wright, also named ACC player of the year by the league, is averaging 18 points and 8.1 rebounds. But he stood out by elevating those numbers to 23.5 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 65.6% during the six-game winning streak that clinched the Yellow Jackets’ top-four league finish, which has them in position to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.
Young received seven votes to beat Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton (four) for coach of the year. Young led the No. 22 Hokies to a third-place finish after being picked to finish 11th in the preseason.
Jones, a Radford graduate transfer averaging 17 points, earned seven votes for newcomer of the year. That edged out Hauser, a Marquette transfer with six votes.
On the AP all-ACC teams, regular-season champion and 16th-ranked Virginia joined Georgia Tech as the only schools with multiple picks. The Cavaliers had Hauser on the first team and Jay Huff on the second, while the Yellow Jackets had Jose Alvarado on the second team behind Wright.
Duke sophomore Matthew Hurt joined Wright, Champagnie, Jones and Hauser on the first team. Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma, Florida State’s M.J. Walker and Clemson’s Aamir Simms joined Huff and Alvarado on the second team.