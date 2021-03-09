Duke wins opener in quest for 5 straight in ACC tourney

Boston College (4-16), under interim head coach Scott Spinelli, did not have a player score in double figures after shooting just 39.1%. Makai Ashton-Langford had nine points and DeMarr Langford and James Karnik each added eight.

Duke has won 16 of the last 17 meetings between the schools, including an 83-82 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium earlier this season. BC's CJ Felder scored a career-high 24 points in that contest, but was held to just four points on 2-of-8 shooting in the tournament.

ALL-ALL TEAMS ANNOUNCED

Georgia Tech senior Moses Wright is The Associated Press men’s basketball player of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Virginia Tech’s Mike Young and Louisville’s Carlik Jones also earned individual honors.

Young was named the ACC coach of the year and Jones was named newcomer of the year in results announced Tuesday.

Wright, a 6-foot-9 forward, was the only unanimous first-team pick on the AP’s all-ACC teams. He earned 10 votes for player of the year, well ahead of two votes each for Pittsburgh’s Justin Champagnie and Virginia’s Sam Hauser after voting from 15 journalists covering the ACC regional footprint.