Dustin Johnson's Masters reign ends with missed cut

This being Augusta, he took a shot. He shot 75 on Friday, missing the cut by two strokes at 5 over.

"How disappointed do you think I am?" Koepka said. "I worked my (butt) off just to get here, and then to play like this is pretty disappointing."

Johnson's absence is clearly the biggest surprise.

He shot a 74 on Thursday and left himself no margin for error down the stretch Friday — then needed a miracle that never arrived. Johnson's tee shot on the par-4 18th landed in a fairway bunker, his approach didn't even make the green and his chip that he needed to hole out to play the weekend didn't come close.

That was the end, though not the totality of the undoing.

Johnson reached the green at the par-5 15th in two — albeit temporarily, with the ball spinning back down the slope, into the water and leading to a bogey that put him right on the cut line of 3 over.

A tee shot into the pine straw on the 17th led to another bogey. Before long, it was official. After setting the Masters scoring record last November, finishing 20 under, his title defense came to an abrupt end.

"I just didn't putt very well," Johnson said.