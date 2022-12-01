Dylan Cozens' breakout continues with 3-point night in Sabres' loss

Dylan Cozens has wanted to be a cornerstone player for the Buffalo Sabres since the moment his name was called by former General Manager Jason Botterill at the NHL draft in Vancouver on June 21, 2019.

Cozens’ ascent took longer than he would have liked. Now 21 years old, he spent another year in junior hockey, reached the NHL during the Sabres’ disastrous 56-game schedule in 2020-21 and learned last season that he wasn’t quite ready to break through.

His emergence as a consistent source of offense came a year later than he planned, but the highest player drafted from the Yukon Territory has established himself as the Sabres’ No. 2 center. He'll likely be the next member of the young core to receive a long-term contract from General Manager Kevyn Adams.

While Cozens’ three-point night Thursday in KeyBank Center wasn’t enough to help the Sabres overcome the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche’s power play in a 6-4 loss, he showed again that he’s emerged as a consistent difference-maker in Buffalo.

Cozens delivered a goal and two assists for a consecutive multi-point game. He has five goals in his last five games and 13 points in his last 11. On the season, Cozens has nine goals and 21 points in 24 games. He’s the second-line center the Sabres have lacked since former coach Phil Housley had Jack Eichel and Ryan O’Reilly in 2017-18.

The ascent of Cozens has contributed to the Sabres’ offensive breakout in Don Granato’s second season as coach. Entering Wednesday, they ranked fifth in the NHL with 3.7 goals per game. Six of their players had at least eight goals, including Cozens.

This isn’t a one-line team anymore. Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and one of Cozens’ linemates, JJ Peterka, also had a goal apiece against the Avalanche. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves to try to overcome the Sabres allowing three power-play goals.

The offense has been the one consistent area for the Sabres (10-12-1). This lineup wouldn’t be as effective without Cozens, who, despite his relative lack of experience, has successfully guided his linemates, Peterka and fellow rookie Jack Quinn, to a successful seven games.

They combined on another goal Wednesday when Cozens won a battle along the wall, then passed to Quinn, who faked out goalie Alexander Georgiev before setting up a Peterka one-timer to tie the score 1-1 at 10:19 into the game.

Cozens has also sparked the Sabres’ top power-play unit since he joined the group in Toronto last month. He showed off his exceptional right-handed shot against the Avalanche with a one-timer at the bottom of the left circle to trim the deficit to 4-3 with 5:55 left in the second period.

This isn’t an overnight emergence for Cozens. We saw signs of this in the second half of last season. Though Cozens had only two goals in the final 37 games, he was consistently creating scoring chances. Then, the seventh pick of the 2019 draft showed at the IIHF World Championship that he can be a reliable goal scorer. His seven goals and 13 points were tied for first and third, respectively, among all tournament participants.

Cozens is attacking the middle of the ice, a trend that started last season, and he’s learned how to better protect the puck. He learned the latter through film study with Granato and by watching Thompson’s development over the past year. Cozens also knows how to use his linemates and there’s a consistency with his game that wasn’t there in the past. He hasn’t gone consecutive games without a point this season.

He is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this summer, but it’s safe to assume Adams would prefer to get a long-term deal done.