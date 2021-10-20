Municipality: Sennett

Office sought: Member of Council

Political party (or parties): Democratic Party

Age: 58

Family information: Ed has been married to his wife Mary Lynn for 34 years. They have raised three grown children and have 2 grandchildren. Ed has been a Sennett resident for 33 years.

Professional and previous political experience: Ed is a retired Lieutenant from the NYS Department of Corrections. He is the owner of a Sennett-based business, Rizzo Landscaping and Masonry. Ed has just completed his second term as a Sennett Town Board Councilman and currently serves as Deputy Town Supervisor. Prior to his he served on the Sennett Zoning Board. When Ed resided in Auburn, he served on the Zoning Board and was the past Zoning Chairperson. He is a protégé’ and friend of longtime Sennett Councilman Jerry Eades from whom he learned town history, compromise, and control of government spending. Ed has attended the Association of Towns yearly giving him many hours of specialized training. Ed spends countless hours on everyday town business, preparing town budgets, and serves on town committees.

Education: Ed is a graduate of Cayuga Community College and has a Bachelor of Science in Business from SUNY Oswego.

Message to voters: I would like the town to continue to study and update its aging infrastructure. I want to create a committee composed of town residents to expand our town park. I welcome the opportunity to attract new business to Sennett. I have always been and will continue to make myself available to listen to questions and concerns of the residents.

I would be honored to have your vote this November 2nd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0