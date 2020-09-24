Edmunds, Milano return to practice field

Bills linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano are again practicing Thursday.

Edmunds, who missed Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury, is in the red noncontact jersey for the second consecutive day. Milano, sidelined by a hamstring injury, is not in the red jersey. Both were listed as limited Wednesday and had the same designation Thursday.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley, defensive tackle Ed Oliver, cornerback Tre'Davious White, defensive back Taron Johnson and defensive end Jerry Hughes are on the field in some fashion after appearing on Wednesday’s report.

Beasley was listed as full Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice and had his injured thumb wrapped up.

Oliver appears to be wearing a brace on his leg to protect his injured shin and was listed as a limited participant after not practicing Wednesday.

White was listed as full participant. Johnson was listed as limited.

Wide receiver John Brown was limited by a foot injury, as he was for one practice last week.

Hughes had a veteran rest day Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Mario Addison did not practice Thursday on a veteran rest day.