Eichel scores in shootout, Sabres beat Devils 4-3

BUFFALO — Jack Eichel scored in a shootout, Linus Ullmark made 31 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Saturday.

Victor Olofsson, Tobias Rieder and Eric Staal also scored to help the Sabres improve to 3-0-2 in their past five games. Taylor Hall had two assists.

In the first of eight meetings this season between the East Division teams, Sabres coach Ralph Krueger was pleased to see his team respond after twice fall behind by a goal and squandering a one-goal lead in the third period.

"We're much much, much calmer than last season with going up, going down, tied games," Krueger said. "It's good we have this adversity early already. It's making us more resilient for these kind of games and understanding that it's going to be like this every day."

Stall said that ability is the sign of a good team.

"When you're not at your best, you're still picking up points in the column," he said.

Janne Kuokkanen, Ty Smith and Andreas Johnsson scored for New Jersey in former Sabres coach Lindy Ruff's first trip to Buffalo since taking over the Devils this offseason. Scott Wedgewood stopped 28 shots.

The teams meet again in Buffalo on Sunday.