Eichel's rift with Sabres deepens in contradicting GM Adams

"If there's a deal out there that we feel is the right thing for the Buffalo Sabres, that we feel will help us improve ... we'd be open to it," Adams said. "We're not in position where we feel that we're just going to do something to do it. That doesn't make any sense."

The feud between the Sabres and Eichel continues to escalate since the captain revealed in May what he called "a disconnect" with the team over how to treat the injury. He said the disagreement was leading him to question his future with the team.

The two sides had agreed to put off the possibility of surgery until early June to see if the injury would heal on its own through rehabilitation. Eichel's agents disagree with the Sabres with what happened once that deadline passed.

"After the agreed upon and prescribed period for conservative rehabilitation lapsed, it was determined by the Sabres medical staff that a surgical procedure was required," the agents wrote. "Our camp was under the impression that the Sabres specialist was in agreement with the artificial disc replacement surgery until that was no longer the case."

Eichel is the face of the franchise and has five years left on an eight-year, $80 million contract.