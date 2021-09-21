Elane Daly

I promised if elected I would work hard and invest the time and effort needed to make me an effective Legislator. I committed to getting involved in the work of the county as well as getting involved in the issues impacting our community. In my first year I was appointed chair of the Health and Human Services committee. As Chair I have been able to bring a level of understanding that is beneficial as the departments of health, social services, office for the aging and mental health navigate the challenges of their work and strive to address the unmet needs of our community. In addition, I serve on many county boards: board of health, community services board and office for aging advisory. I serve on the healing communities study steering committee whose work focuses on strategies to reduce opioid overdose deaths, took part in the NY police collaborative and community relations work done by the City of Auburn and our Sheriff’s Department. As a nurse I volunteered to assist with the health department’s initial COVID vaccine response.