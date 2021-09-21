Elane Daly

Municipality: Cayuga County
Office sought: Legislator District 11
Political party (or parties): Democrat and WFP
Age: 67
Family information: My husband Kevin and I are life long residents of Auburn and have lived in District 11 for over 35 years. We both have strong ties to the community. We have 2 sons both married and living in the area. We are proud grandparents to our 2 granddaughters.
Professional and previous political experience: Over 35 years of experience working in county government. I retired from county service with 24 years of experience in the Health Department and after serving as the Director of Health and Human Services for 14 years. I was elected November 2017 to a four year term on the legislature.
Education: Graduated from Niagara University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Message to voters: It’s hard to believe it was four years ago I announced my intent to run for Legislator. My interest in running was to get back involved in the work of county government. I spent my entire professional career working for the county starting as a public health nurse and ending as the Director of Health and Human Services. I believed that background would allow me to effectively represent you.
I promised if elected I would work hard and invest the time and effort needed to make me an effective Legislator. I committed to getting involved in the work of the county as well as getting involved in the issues impacting our community. In my first year I was appointed chair of the Health and Human Services committee. As Chair I have been able to bring a level of understanding that is beneficial as the departments of health, social services, office for the aging and mental health navigate the challenges of their work and strive to address the unmet needs of our community. In addition, I serve on many county boards: board of health, community services board and office for aging advisory. I serve on the healing communities study steering committee whose work focuses on strategies to reduce opioid overdose deaths, took part in the NY police collaborative and community relations work done by the City of Auburn and our Sheriff’s Department. As a nurse I volunteered to assist with the health department’s initial COVID vaccine response.
County legislators are responsible for overseeing the delivery of complex county services and a budget of over 152 million dollars. We need sufficient professional staff in place to effectively manage our operations and our workforce. It is true we need the financial resources to cover a long list of mandated costs but additionally if our goal is to find ways to keep people in our community, we also need to support: economic development, workforce development, investments in projects that improve quality of life and plan carefully for our future.
I have come to realize that while many voters are aware the county is responsible to pay for costs beyond our control they also expect where we have discretion in spending, we will exercise it. There is a clear expectation that government address the critical needs of our residents whether it be in response to the COVID crisis, protecting our natural resources and our drinking water supply, aging and mental health issues or public safety. I agree, it is important we not forget our role.
Four years later, at the completion of my term, we find the county in good financial shape. Our 2020 budget preformed well even with the worries of the impact of COVID and the possible reduction of State Aid. Our 2021 budget is on target to finish in positive shape as well. Our fund balance is near the high end of the range set by county policy. With the American Rescue Plan funds, as well as the possibility of federal infrastructure funds, coming into our county, we have a one-time opportunity to make strategic investments in our community. As we begin that process, I believe we need to choose wisely as we look to our future needs.
We are a $152 million operation with all the complexities that a business would have. We have responsibility for over 25 departments. We have property to maintain and essential services to provide. One disappointment during my term has been the inability of the legislature to coalesce around a management system. We need a stable management team in place, sooner than later.
The work of local government is always unfinished. We need to continue an aggressive response to the pandemic, address a capital plan for our county facilities, pursue the expansion of broad-band and come to agreement on adding professional management to county government. A lot of good work has been started under extremely difficult times. I am prepared to continue that work no matter how challenging it becomes. I ask for your support during early voting or on election day November 2nd.