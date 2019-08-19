People saw a lot more than firetrucks at the Elbridge Fire Department on Saturday. The parking lot and area around the building were filled with about 130 classic and more modern cars, and many motorcycles.
All showed up for the department's fourth annual car and motorcycle show. Some people came for the food, others for the contests, others for the crafts and still others, for some plain old fashioned fun.
“We just go to see our friends, and get together,” said Joe and Sue Ellis, who have been touring shows with their 1964 Ford Galaxy for 20 years.
The event, complete with music, several mascots, a 50/50 raffle, crafters, trophies and a traditional chicken barbecue, was held to raise funds for the Elbridge Fire Department. All hands were on deck for the occasion including other surrounding fire departments ready to help out if Elbridge got a call, and many, many volunteers.
“It is really a community project,” said Paul Laury, a fire department member and one of the organizers of the event.
New this year was support from biker organizations including the Punishers, an invitation-only law enforcement motorcycle club, and Bikers United. This was the first year the biker organizations got involved in the event.
“It is a good cause, and we always like to support our EMT’s,” said Neil Fry, president of Biker’s United.
Fire Chief Paul Czarnecki said previous events made about $5,000, “but last year it rained.” So this year, they were hoping to raise even more. The money will be used for equipment and training, and to fund some of the local events the fire department hosts every year including a Halloween party and a breakfast with Santa.
This year trophies were handed out in 15 categories. Best in Show winner went to a 2016 Dodge Challenger owned by Rick Folmer of Vestal.
“That’s what is nice about these events,” Laury said. “At a show you can see new cars, old cars, all kinds of cars (and motorcycles). It is fun!”