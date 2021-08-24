Ella Bruning turns into a big name for Little League

"I think she caught a line drive one day and some of the boys teased her about being on the team," Ella's mom, Lindi, recalled. "From that point, it was always a joke that she would play and, eventually, she did."

Her toughness behind the plate has been documented over the course of the week. After taking a foul ball to the knee on Monday afternoon, in a 6-5 loss to Michigan, she stayed in the game and blocked the next three pitches off her chest in the dirt with perfect form.

"She has always been pretty natural and likes the competition that the league provides," Lindi said.

Ella's success is not only limited to the baseball field — she's a softball star, too.

But she dropped softball for the summer to join the Abilene team in its pursuit of the LLWS. The adjustment from underhand to overhand pitching was a challenge for her, but she knew how high the stakes were. And she struck out a pair of batters on the mound in a regional matchup against Louisiana.

"We knew this (year) was our biggest shot to go this far," Ella said. "This is once in a lifetime. I have softball for the rest of my life, so I can do this for one year and go right back."