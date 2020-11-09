Elliott drives from back of the field to first NASCAR title

"No one has won more than we have over the last two years. Pretty proud what this team is doing," Hamlin said. "We'll come back and do it again next year."

Hamlin was the only driver among the final four not to lead a lap at Phoenix, where he won last November.

Logano led 125 laps, but most of them early.

"It stings not winning, I'm not going to lie. It hurts," he said.

Keselowski had been holding out hope for a late caution to set up a short sprint to the finish, which is how both the Truck Series and Xfinity Series titles were decided the previous two nights.

"I would have loved to have raced it out," Keselowski said. "We just didn't get any yellows."

The race had just four total cautions, three of them scheduled breaks. It made Elliott's coronation look easy.

The race completed NASCAR's frenzied 38-race schedule that was overhauled because of the pandemic. The season was suspended five days after NASCAR raced at Phoenix in March, a race won by Logano, and the engines idled for 10 weeks.