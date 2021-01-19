Elliott stops 40, Konecny scores as Flyers beat Sabres 3-0

PHILADELPHIA — Brian Ellliott made 40 saves, Travis Konecny scored his fourth goal in four games and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Jakub Voracek also scored and Kevin Hayes added an empty-netter for Philadelphia, which bounced back from Monday night's 6-1 loss to the Sabres.

Konecny broke the scoreless tie with 2:09 left in the second on a breakaway, beating Carter Hutton with a backhand that went through the goalie's legs. Oskar Lindblom set up the goal with a long bank pass from deep in the defensive zone that landed perfectly on Konecny's stick in Buffalo's zone.

Voraeck made it 2-0 with 6:17 remaining, finishing a 2-on-1 with Hayes.

Elliott strong in net but needed some luck.

He made two point-blank saves on Jeff Skinner late in the first period, first with his right pad and then his glove. Elliott replaced Carter Hart in the second period on Monday, allowing two goals on 15 shots.

Elliott kept the Flyers on top with a glove save on Eric Staal's wrist shot from the slot with 8 1/2 minutes left in the third.

Fortune was on the Flyers' backup goalie's side in the second.