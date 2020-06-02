Elliott striving to always be in winning mix

The near-misses haven't shaken the confidence for Elliott or crew chief Alan Gustafson.

“I think you have to be a little bit hard-headed to do this job, and you have to find a way to improve, and just you have to kind of shake it off,” Gustafson said after Elliott won at Charlotte. “Professional sports are super fickle, and one day you’re good and one day you’re terrible, and you just get used to that.”

Elliott took the momentum from his Charlotte win to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday and was again in contention for a victory. But he and Joey Logano tangled on the track with just over a lap remaining that caused both to crash. Logano gave Elliott a long stare on pit road that lacked some of the drama with no fans on scene to react.

“I talked to Joey after the race face-to-face like it should be,” Elliott said..

Regardless of the missed opportunities or bad breaks, he's third in the Cup series standings with four top-five finishes through nine races. Elliott is keeping that fast start in perspective, but still feels like he can contend for a series championship.

“This is a 38-race season, and we have to keep that up to really be a contender," he said. I think we can do it, but until you go out there and achieve that it really doesn’t matter.”