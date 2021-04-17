Elliott would love to find a way to be different at Richmond

Martin Truex Jr. last week became the first repeat winner in the series this year.

"We all want to win, but I feel no different today than I did at the end of last year and the results were just fine then," Elliott said. Elliott won the last two races in 2020 to win the championship. "... I know we can go out there and accomplish our goals."

CHANGE OF HEART

Austin Dillon's relationship with Richmond has done a complete about face.

"It was my least favorite," the Richard Childress Racing driver said Thursday. "I dreaded going there. I said I wished Richmond would just not be a track anymore."

"And somehow, over the years, I've made it into a good place for us."

Dillon has finished sixth or better in three of his last four tries on the oval, including a fourth-place run last fall despite a penalty for speeding on pit road.

"Richmond is now like my favorite track in the world," Dillon said.

He enters Sunday's race 12th in points but with just one top-five finish.

ODDS AND ENDS

Martin Truex Jr., the winner last week at Martinsville and three weeks ago in the truck race on the dirt at Bristol, is the 4-1 favorite, with Denny Hamlin next at 11-2, according to sportsbook.fanduel.com. ... Consistent but winless, Hamlin remains the points leader by 76 over Truex thanks to seven top-five finishes in eight races. Joey Logano is third, 77 points behind. ... Truex won both races at Richmond in 2019. ... Brad Keselowski dropped from fifth to ninth in the points race after he got caught up in a 14-car pileup that ended his day early at Martinsville. ... Hamlin led 276 laps at Martinsville and tops all drivers with 487 through eight races. ... Kyle Busch leads active drivers with six wins at Richmond.

