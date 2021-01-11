End of an era? Steelers facing big questions after loss

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey sat on the bench, their 11th season together over. Their future uncertain. Their pain obvious.

The end of the 2020 season wasn't supposed to come so quickly. Yet it barreled down on the Pittsburgh Steelers from the first snap of a 48-37 wild-card loss to Cleveland on Sunday night, the one that Pouncey sent sailing over Roethlisberger's head and into the end zone. Cleveland's Karl Joseph fell on it for a touchdown.

The mistakes, the one the Steelers had either avoided or survived during their 11-0 start, rapidly piled up. One Roethlisberger interception became two. Then three. Then eventually, four. A seven-point deficit quickly ballooned to 28. And the optimism of an unbeaten run through November faded into the reality of another playoff cameo in January.

Three years ago, the Jaguars came into Heinz Field and stunned the AFC's second seed. This time, it was the resurgent Browns — making their first postseason appearance in 18 years — who provided the unexpected whipping. Cleveland players ran off the turf shouting "Same Old Browns" knowing they looked anything but while the 38-year-old Roethlisberger and the 31-year-old Pouncey pondered what comes next.

"I hated that it ended the way it did," Roethlisberger said. "I wanted to win it for him."