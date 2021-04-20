English clubs abandon breakaway Super League by quitting

The six clubs, driven by the American owners of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, have teamed up with the Spanish and Italian teams to rip up the structures of the European game.

Tottenham is also part of the breakaway that would see the teams guaranteed entry each year into the Super League rather than having to qualify through the previous season's Premier League placing.

"Sport is not a sport when the relationship between the effort and the success, the effort and reward doesn't exist," said Guardiola, whose Manchester City side leads the Premier League. "It's not a sport. It's not a sport when success is already guaranteed. It's not a sport when it doesn't matter when you lose."

Premier League officials were also part of a meeting alongside representatives of fan groups led from Downing Street by Johnson, who told them the government would "drop a legislative bomb" on the Super League if necessary.

"I think it's not in the interests of fans, it's not in the interests of football," Johnson said later in a news conference.