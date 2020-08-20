English continues surge in FedEx Cup opener

Oosthuizen and his sweet swing barely made it to East Lake last year. Now he has work to do, and he brought a different style of playing knowing that.

"I need a good week to get to next week, and then I need an even better week to get to Atlanta," he said. "It's a little more attack in the game, a little bit more aggressive. I think by Sunday you'll know exactly in what position you are, and it might be a case of going at pins that you might not normally do. But up until Sunday, I think I'm just going to play the normal game see where I'm at when I get there."

Justin Thomas, the No. 1 seed, opened with a 68. Collin Morikawa, in his first start since winning the PGA Championship, twice made bogey on par 5s and had a 71, leaving him outside the cut line — rare territory for him — going into Friday.

Woods is at No. 49 and hopes to play four out of the next five weeks, taking him to East Lake and through the U.S. Open. He didn't make a birdie until his ninth hole, but finished with the five birdies over the last 10 holes. Woods went back to his old putter — the one he has used for 14 of his 15 major championships. His bigger issue was getting it close enough to have reasonable birdie chances. Those came at the end.

Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, was in danger of missing the BMW Championship for the first time since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. He came in at No. 67 and opened with a 74.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0