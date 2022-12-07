10th annual Festival of Trees to take place in northern Cayuga County

Christmas will come to Cato when the CIViC Heritage Festival of Trees takes place for the 10th year this Saturday, Dec. 10.
The festival will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the CIViC Heritage History Center, 11256 South St., Cato. There will be a silent auction of trees and an open house featuring several trees throughout the center that have been donated and decorated by local sponsors. The winning bid will be announced at 4 p.m. There will also be raffles, refreshments and a visit from Santa.
Admission to the event is free and open to the public. It is hosted by the CIViC Heritage Historical Society, which includes the towns of Cato, Ira, Victory and Conquest.
For more information, call (315) 834-6306.