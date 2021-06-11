1960's pop icon, emerging alt-rocker scheduled for New York State Fair

The man and the voice behind British Invasion-era hits such as “I’m Into Something Good,” “I’m Henry VIII I Am,” and “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter” is returning to the New York State Fair.

The fair announced on Friday that Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone will perform at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, on the Chevy Park stage.

“We’ve brought Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone back here every year since 2016 because fans love him and he genuinely loves them. It’s always a wonderful show from an iconic performer,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release.

Also on Friday, the fair announced that alternative-rocker Grandson will be bringing his socially-charged music to the fair Monday, Aug. 30, with the show time to be announced later.

According to a news release, the singer and songwriter behind alternative chart hits such as “Blood // Water” and “One Step Closer” says he believes the world needs honest rock and roll.

“We love bringing emerging artists to the Fair. Grandson is an artist with a lot on his mind and this will not only be a great night of rock but it will be a thoughtful night as well,” Waffner said.