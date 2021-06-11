1960's pop icon, emerging alt-rocker scheduled for New York State Fair

The man and the voice behind British Invasion-era hits such as “I’m Into Something Good,” “I’m Henry VIII I Am,” and “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter” is returning to the New York State Fair.
The fair announced on Friday that Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone will perform at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, on the Chevy Park stage.
“We’ve brought Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone back here every year since 2016 because fans love him and he genuinely loves them. It’s always a wonderful show from an iconic performer,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release.
Also on Friday, the fair announced that alternative-rocker Grandson will be bringing his socially-charged music to the fair Monday, Aug. 30, with the show time to be announced later.
According to a news release, the singer and songwriter behind alternative chart hits such as “Blood // Water” and “One Step Closer” says he believes the world needs honest rock and roll.
“We love bringing emerging artists to the Fair. Grandson is an artist with a lot on his mind and this will not only be a great night of rock but it will be a thoughtful night as well,” Waffner said.
Based on current COVID-19 guidance, concerts are likely to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds, and attendance will be limited.
Concertgoers will need a ticket to enter the concert area in addition to the $3 admission ticket to the fair. Concert area tickets will be free and available until the attendance limit is reached. Food and beverages will be available inside the concert area. Families and groups will be assigned to a designated area. Masks will be required any time a person is outside their designated area.
Other acts coming to the fair include:
• LOCASH, Friday, Aug. 20, with time to be announced
• Nas, Friday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m.
• 98 Degrees, Saturday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m.
• RATT, Saturday, Aug. 21, with time to be announced
• Brothers Osborne, Sunday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m.
• Bishop Briggs, Monday, Aug. 23, with time to be announced
• Foreigner, Monday, Aug. 23, at 8 p.m.
• Dire Straits Legacy, Tuesday, Aug. 24, with time to be announced
• Train, Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m.
• Russell Dickerson, Wedesday, Aug 25, with time to be announced
• REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m.
• Bell Biv Devoe, Thursday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m.
• Three Dog Night, Thursday, Aug. 26, with time to be announced
• Sister Sledge, Friday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m.
• Melissa Etheridge, Friday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m.
• Vixen and Great White, Saturday, Aug. 28, with time to be announced
• Noah Cyrus, Sunday, Aug. 29. at 2 p.m.
• Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m.
• Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Sunday, Aug. 29, with time to be announced
• The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m.
• Halestorm, Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 8 p.m.
• Sheena Easton, Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 2 p.m.
• Blue Oyster Cult, Wednesday, Sept. 1, with time to be announced
• Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, Sept. 2, with time to be announced
• Uncle Kracker, Friday, Sept. 3, at a time to be announced later