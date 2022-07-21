2022 Curbstone Festival has surprises in store — and on sidewalks

Ready, set, shop! And prepare to be wowed.

Skaneateles’ Curbstone Festival and Sidewalk Sales return July 21-23 along Genesee, Jordan and Fennell streets. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

“Curbstone is one of Skaneateles’ iconic traditions,” said Hilary Fenner, executive director of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce. “The streets come alive with unique offerings, while children are enchanted by balloon art and juggling. Everyone has the best time!”

More than 40 merchants will take part:

Rhubarb Kitchen Shop, 59 E. Genesee St., will celebrate its 30th anniversary with prize drawings, gifts with purchase and guests from Ayvaco, Clean Slate Farm, Finger Lakes Harvest and Tap Root Fields. Check the shop’s Facebook or Instagram accounts for dates and times.

Fleur de lis Floral Design, 26 E. Genesee St.

The Wandering Kind, 46 E. Genesee St.

Emma + James, 25 Jordan St.

Hap + Main, 4 E. Genesee St.

Skaneateles300, 2 W. Genesee St.

The Local Branch, 4 Jordan St.

Drooz + Co., 36 E. Genesee St.

Sea Culture Brand and Sakran & Shaw, 11 Jordan St.

The Savage Homestead, 3 Fennell St.

New to the festival this year are Forge Gone Conclusions, Hap + Main, Hidden Lake Designs, Lake Life Laser Studio, Skan Drone, The PostCard Project and Tipico Roots.

Several nonprofit organizations will be on hand, including the Alzheimer’s Association, Baltimore Woods Nature Center, Eastern Farm Workers Association, Skaneateles Festival and Skaneateles Foundation. The John D. Barrow Art Gallery will offer raffle prizes and sell limited edition giclée prints and notecards featuring Barrow’s paintings and poems. The gallery is open extended hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., throughout the event, and admission is free with any purchase.

Entertainment will be provided too. The Jackman Twins, known for their magic, juggling and balloon art, will perform from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, noon to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. On Friday, the Skaneateles Community Band will perform at the Clift Park gazebo starting at 7:30 p.m. (Rain location is the Austin Park Pavilion, 1 E. Austin St.)

Sightseeing cruises will be offered each day by Mid-Lakes Navigation. For schedule updates, visit midlakesnav.com. Tickets can be ordered online, by calling (315) 685-8500 or in person at 3 W. Genesee St.

Parking for the festival is available at metered spots along the street or in the municipal lot (accessed through Genesee or State streets), where parking is 75 cents an hour and all-day parking is $6. Free parking is available on various side streets and by the Austin Park Pavilion (across from St. Mary’s Church on Jordan Street).

For more information, visit skaneateles.com or facebook.com/skaneateleschamber, or call (315) 685-0552.