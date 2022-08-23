2022 New York State Fair boasts 'more inclusive' cultural offerings

The Great New York State Fair is a melting pot for more than just food.

The many world cultures that come together in New York state will be reflected at this year's fair, the fair said in a news release.

“The fair is dedicated to making sure that every fairgoer can see themself and their culture reflected here," interim fair Director Sean Hennessey said.

"This fair is for all New Yorkers, and we work hard every year to make this festival more inclusive than the previous fair."

The fair begins Wednesday and continues through Monday, Sept. 5. Entertainment is scheduled throughout those 13 days in the Pan-African, Latino and Indian villages, as well as the Grange Stage and Empire Theater. There are also new cultural food options, including Balkan street food and Brazilian bowls.

Here is some of the multicultural entertainment at this year's fair:

• The Pan-African Village along Niagara Street will feature classic soul and R&B from veteran groups like Trumptight and The Blacklites, modern hip-hop from young talents like Brooklyn’s Lucki Caesar, jazz and reggae. Additional Latin performers will embrace the full Pan-African heritage, and per tradition, group drumming will take place every day. There will also be African art on display and available for purchase, and vendors like Sarita’s, Omani’s Lemonade and Henry's Hen House.

• The Latino Village, located near the Youth Building, celebrates the music, food and culture of the region's Hispanic community. There will be performances at noon every day featuring regional and international acts, including Alex Torres and his Latin Band and Puerto Rican merengue band Grupo Karis. Drag show "The Latino Village Talent Showcase Divas" will return at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, and Latino Village Weekend will be celebrated the final four days of the fair. Dominos will also be played at the village, and food will be provided by Big Papi's Coquito Icees, La Delicias, and Congo Box.

• The Indian Village, operated by the Six Nations Agricultural Society, is the home of the culture of the Six Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy. The longhouses there will teach about the lives of the Iroquois centuries ago, and display the results of arts and crafts competitions. Crafts are for sale, and the Cookhouse will serve food. At the Turtle Mound, in the heart of the village, men and women will perform dances wearing traditional clothing and explaining the dances and songs.

• The Empire Theater in the Art & Home Center will feature first-time performances from several regional Asian groups, including Bhutanese dancers, K-Pop and Korean opera, and Ukrainian dance. The air-conditioned theater will also host family-friendly movies, its 97-year-old Wurlitzer organ will be in action, and dance troupes and a youth jazz concert will return. The theater will host a Pride Day celebration after the progress pride flag is raised at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, with a Pride Parade at 6 p.m. from the Exposition Center. Meanwhile, the center will also host a naturalization ceremony at 11 that morning for New Americans Day, with 100 new Americans being sworn in.

• The Grange Stage will feature traditional music and dance, including clogging groups, old-time fiddlers and other folk performers. Performances take place every day.

For more information about the fair and its multicultural offerings, including full schedules of events at each location, visit nysfair.ny.gov.