The Love Dinner, an annual Black History Month celebration in Auburn, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Booker T. Washington Community Center at 23 Chapman Ave.

The center will host the dinner in partnership with Perform 4 Purpose. It will feature a home-cooked meal of fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, cornbread and banana cream pudding.

The dinner will also feature performances by Perform 4 Purpose and Voices of Faith. It has traditionally featured readings about inspirational figures by children in the center's after-school programs as well.

The dinner costs $5 for adults and is free for children 5 and younger.

Now in its 24th year, the dinner does not turn anyone away, center Executive Director Denise Farrington told The Citizen in 2015.

"This event is meant to bring the community together to celebrate Black History Month and to celebrate love," she said.

For more information, call (315) 253-3207 or visit btwcc.org.