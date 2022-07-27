35th annual 50-Mile Garage Sale taking place this weekend

The 50-Mile Garage Sale will take over Route 90 from Montezuma to Homer once again this weekend.

The sale will officially take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, the traditional last full weekend of the summer month.

However, vendors have been known to begin selling items on Friday and outside the sale's hours. Homes, businesses and organizations set up along the 54 miles of road, rain or shine.

It will be the 35th year of the sale, which draws thousands of shoppers to the Finger Lakes area from throughout the Northeast.

While the sale is loosely organized, a public Facebook group for it can be found at facebook.com/route90garagesale.

The Route 90 garage sale is a legend with a life of its own One day, early in the history of the Fifty-Mile-Long Garage Sale, a King Ferry man had sold everything he laid out on his front lawn. Curious,…