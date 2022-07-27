 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY

35th annual 50-Mile Garage Sale taking place this weekend

Sale 1

People look at items in Union Springs during the 50-Mile Garage Sale in 2021.

 Kelly Rocheleau

The 50-Mile Garage Sale will take over Route 90 from Montezuma to Homer once again this weekend.

The sale will officially take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, the traditional last full weekend of the summer month.

However, vendors have been known to begin selling items on Friday and outside the sale's hours. Homes, businesses and organizations set up along the 54 miles of road, rain or shine.

It will be the 35th year of the sale, which draws thousands of shoppers to the Finger Lakes area from throughout the Northeast.

While the sale is loosely organized, a public Facebook group for it can be found at facebook.com/route90garagesale.

Tags

