The 72nd annual Hoopes Park Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 10 a.m. sharp on Saturday, April 8.

Hosted by the Auburn Rotary Club for the second year, the hunt will have age groups of 7 to 9, 4 to 6 and 3 and younger, with separate areas for each. The thousands of colored eggs are typically all claimed within minutes of the hunt's start time.

Along with the hunt, there will be coffee and doughnuts for sale from Leo's Donut Factory, Girl Scout cookie sales (if available), Easter-themed wooden cutouts for photos, a coloring activity area hosted by Matson & Kellogg Benefits Group, a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny and a table with Duck Derby tickets for sale by CNY TomatoFest and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

The event is co-sponsored by Aflac and Joe Calarco, Mesa Grande Taqueria and private donors. Local Boy Scouts will help clean the park after the event, giving them and Girl Scouts selling cookies an opportunity to recruit from the thousands of children expected at the event.

The Rotary Club revived the hunt last year after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hunt was previously organized by the Owasco-Fleming Kiwanis Club.

For more information, visit auburnrotaryny.org.

Also happening WHAT: Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Men With a Purpose WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8 WHERE: Booker T. Washington Community Center, 23 Chapman Ave., Auburn INFO: Call (315) 253-3207 or visit btwcc.org