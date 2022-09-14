76th Jordan Fall Festival to feature music, food and, of course, greased pole climbs

The Jordan Fall Festival, perhaps best known for the greased pole climbs that take place during its Sunday finale, will return to the titular village for the 76th year this weekend.

The festival will also include crafters and other merchants, food, children's games, a pre-read book sale, amusement rides and more.

Festival hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

Highlights of this year's festival include:

Friday

• 5 to 9 p.m.: Amusement rides; passes $20

• 5 p.m.: Dirt Road Ruckus performance

Saturday

• 10 a.m. to noon: Twin magicians

• 11 a.m.: Amusement rides; passes $25 for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and $20 for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 4 to 9 p.m.

• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Wagon rides

• 11:30 a.m.: Youth soccer competition

• Noon: Chicken barbecue

• Noon to 1 p.m.: Pumpkin painting

• 1:15 p.m.: Performance by the Jordan-Elbridge Marching Eagles

• 5:30 p.m.: Gary Dunes and the Del-Tunes Band performance

Sunday

• 8 a.m.: Pancake breakfast

• 9 a.m.: Car, bike and truck show opens

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Amusement rides; passes $20

• 11 a.m.: Children's greased pole climb

• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Wagon rides

• Noon: Jordan-Elbridge Community Band performance

• Noon: Chicken barbecue

• 1 p.m.: Adult greased pole climb

• 3 to 5 p.m.: Dean and McKayla Comstock performance

• 3 p.m.: Car, bike and truck show awards

Admission to the festival, parking and shuttles are free and open to the public. The festival, organized and operated by more than 400 volunteers, supports the Jordan-Elbridge community.

For more information, visit villageofjordan.org or call (315) 689-7350.