'A big bummer': Pandemic silences Cayuga County music scene — almost

• Area performer Sam Pruyn, of The Oddz, will perform a #Quarantainment Facebook Live concert for Auburn Public Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at facebook.com/auburnpublictheater. Viewers will be able to interact with him and theater staff in real time, and make requests. For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org.

• Jim Van Arsdale and a few students from Perform 4 Purpose are playing porch concerts from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at his house, 8 4th Ave., Owasco. Attendees are welcome to donate nonperishable food items for a local food pantry; a container will be set up by the driveway. "If someone wants to roll down their windows and sing along with us for a few minutes that'd be great, too," Van Arsdale said. For more information, visit perform4purpose.org.