A fire and a pandemic later, Kegs in Jordan reopens for concerts

So Babbitt, her father and other family members who help them run Kegs took their time rebuilding the event center. Thursday, it will host its first concert since the fire, headlined by rock veterans Jackyl. They'll be followed by country artists Lee Brice on July 23 and Chase Rice on Aug. 13, as well as a Veterans Day show by Neal McCoy and country rap duo The Lacs on Nov. 12.

But the Tardibone family rebuilt Kegs with more than concerts in mind. They also want to begin to market it as a wedding venue, Babbitt said, so the country décor was given a new coat of glam.

"It's shabby chic. It still has a rustic feel, but just a little more glamorous," she said. "It's something different that the area doesn't really have."

Additions to Kegs include marble tops on the bars, new railings and Chiavari chairs. Meanwhile, the indoor stage was rebuilt and garage doors were installed to enclose the pavilion in the event of bad weather during concerts on the outdoor stage. The indoor kitchen was hit the hardest by the fire, Babbitt said, so it's still under construction. But the outdoor grill will be cooking on Thursday.

Along with weddings, the venue is available for banquets, graduation parties, benefits and other events. It has a capacity of 850 inside and 1,950 outside, Babbitt said.

