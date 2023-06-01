Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When one thinks of Pride Month celebrations, they probably think of cities like New York or, closer to home, Syracuse — not the humble village of Skaneateles and its 2,500 residents.

But, building on a successful debut last June, this weekend will mark the second annual Skaneateles Pride. The two-day event will feature cruises on Skaneateles Lake, a Drag Queen Kids Story Time & Tea Party, educational panels and more. Gov. Kathy Hochul has been invited to read a proclamation Sunday morning, and several village businesses are showing their support by flying Pride flags.

Skaneateles Pride founder and Managing Director Mason Drastal, who is a native of the village, told The Citizen he believes it's a perfect setting for Pride Month festivities for a few reasons.

"It's really important to have representation, especially in more rural areas that might not otherwise have exposure to diversity. We're coming together to celebrate not just as LGBTQIA+ people, but as a community," he said. "It also offers people in the surrounding areas like Auburn and Marcellus something to come and attend because they might not have Pride events in their community."

Being able to host attractions like Saturday's Drag Cocktail Cruises — aboard Mid-Lakes Navigation's historic Judge Ben Wiles — is a bonus of the lakeside setting, Drastal said.

But while Pride Month is often seen as "a large party," Drastal and the committee organizing this weekend's event are excited to educate as well. The panel talks on Sunday afternoon will cover "The Queer History of Pride" and more timely subjects. Skaneateles Pride is also in the process of becoming a 501(c)(3) nonprofit so it can continue to present similar programs year-round, he said.

The panel subjects are as important now as ever, Drastal said, in light of continued hostility toward LGBTQIA+ people. They were targeted by 25 laws passed nationwide last year, according to the Human Rights Campaign. Meanwhile, drag queen story hours in communities as close as Pittsford have been met with protests, and companies like Target and Anheuser-Busch InBev have been boycotted after inclusive promotional campaigns. As a result of the ongoing rise in hateful rhetoric, LGBTQIA+ people are about four times more likely than others to be victimized by violence, according to UCLA.

To eliminate that hate, Drastal said, "it is of the utmost importance" that events like Skaneateles Pride try to educate their communities.

"We all have such unique, diverse life circumstances and personal characteristics. We just need to help each other become the most authentic versions of ourselves and try to understand each other," he said. "Pride is going to help with that by offering folks a safe space and dedicating time to exploring things they aren't aware of, and helping people learn a different worldview, empathy and compassion for someone they might not in their day-to-day life have a chance to have a conversation with. But it's really important for us to have these conversations. It's not a political issue, it's a human issue."

In Skaneateles, Drastal and the committee have encountered almost no hostility. Most of the community supports Skaneateles Pride and the people it celebrates, he said. On Sunday, one of the most supportive community members will be recognized when Skaneateles High School and middle school orchestra director Karen Veverka, who is retiring this year, receives the event's Award of Excellence.

"We couldn't think of a more fitting time to award her for all her years of creating a safe space for students who identify as LGBTQIA+ and using music and the arts to express themselves," Drastal said.

Skaneateles Pride schedule of events

Saturday, June 3

• Fifth annual Drag Brunch featuring Kasha Davis of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and supporting Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming. Also featuring Ivanna Michaels, Miss Drips, Rhea List, Angelo Valentino, Twigs Vondu and Justin Saine. To purchase tickets, call or text Thom at (315) 729-3365 or Sheryl and (315) 406-3126.

• Mid-Lakes Drag Cocktail Cruises, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., Mid-Lakes Navigation, 3 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. With drag performances, beverages and more on the historic Judge Ben Wiles. To purchase tickets, visit facebook.com/skaneatelespride.

Sunday, June 4

Welcome ceremony and Gov. Hochul's office proclamation reading, 9 a.m., Clift Park, Skaneateles. Free and open to the public.

2023 Award of Excellence Announcement, 9:30 a.m., Clift Park, Skaneateles. Free and open to the public.

Drag Queen Kids Story Time & Tea Party, 10 to 10:45 a.m., 2W Lake B&B, 2 W. Lake St., Skaneateles. Free and open to the public.

Charity yoga class by Sky Yoga Studios, 10 to 11 a.m., Skaneateles Studio, 42 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Tickets required. Supports the Martha P. Johnson Institute and The Trevor Project. To purchase tickets, visit facebook.com/skaneatelespride.

Pride Pet Paw-rade & Sidewalk Sashay, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Clift Park, 15 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Free and open to the public.

Panel talk, "The Queer History of Pride," 1:30 to 2 p.m., St. James' Episcopal Church, 96 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. With Chris Kosakowski, president of CNY Pride. Free and open to the public.

Panel talk, "Defending Our Trans, Intersex and Nonbinary Neighbors," 2 to 3:30 p.m., St. James' Episcopal Church, 96 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. With Ron Zacchi, director of LGBTQ+ affairs for Gov. Kathy Hochul's office; Carol Ebersole-Weiss, western and central New York coordinator for the Human Rights Campaign; Keegan Samaniego, host of The Intersex History Project; and attorney PJ O'Brien. Free and open to the public.

Panel talk, "Celebrating Queer Families," 2:30 to 3 p.m., St. James' Episcopal Church, 96 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. With Corey Bauman, member of Skaneateles Pride committee; student activist Tyler Ray Johnson; Dan Tepfer, representative of PFLAG Ithaca/Cortland; and Jennifer Bregande. Free and open to the public.

Musical performances, 3 to 5 p.m., St. James' Episcopal Church, 96 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Free and open to the public.

To learn more For more information about Skaneateles Pride, including Pride merchandise to support charities, event sponsors and educational resources, visit facebook.com/skaneatelespride or the event home page here.

