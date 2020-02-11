A month away from St. Paddy's, Auburn bar to celebrate St. Practice Day

St. Patrick's Day is a month away on Monday, and one Auburn bar is giving people an opportunity to practice celebrating.

St. Practice Day will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn. Irish breakfast will be served through noon, along with a bloody mary bar from 10 a.m. to noon. Corned beef and cabbage sandwiches will be served from noon until they're sold out.

The event will also feature live music by Mike McNabb at 2 p.m. and Deans List at 7 p.m. There will be a TV raffle, at $5 per ticket, as well as 50/50 and basket raffles (participants need not be present to win).

Beginning at 6 p.m., there will be a $5 donation at the door.

A portion of proceeds from the event will support the 2019-2020 campaign of United Way of Cayuga County.

For more information, visit unitedwayofcayugacounty.org or atwalley.com.

