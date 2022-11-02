'A real expression': Auburn quilt exhibit shows why it's among best in country

AUBURN — Donna Lamb said she feels many people in Auburn don't know their town is home to a nationally renowned art quilt exhibit.

The Schweinfurth Art Center's annual "Quilts=Art=Quilts" exhibit opened over the weekend, including a reception Saturday. This year's iteration boasted a total of 69 quilts by 64 artists hailing from the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, England and Norway, according to a news release.

The juried exhibit has been held annually since the early 1980s, said Lamb, the center's executive director.

"I would say we're one of the top 10 art quilt shows in the country," she told The Citizen. "A lot of people locally have no idea that we're known nationally for this show."

Having been the director of the center since 2000, Lamb has seen changes in "Quilts=Art=Quilts" over time, such as how technology has impacted the way the quilts are made. The show became "a little less traditional," she noted, getting recognized as an art quilt exhibit. The Schweinfurth has felt privileged to display pieces from some of the best quilt artists in the world, she added.

"It's always very exciting for us when they arrive and we first get them up on the wall to see the quality of the work that we have here," Lamb said.

The exhibit features a rainbow of colors, shapes and techniques. Some of the artists attended the reception themselves, such as Candace Hackett Shively. Her quilt "Zoomsick" depicts a multitude of screens during a meeting on the communication platform Zoom, commonly used since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the U.S. in 2020. The screens include a student eagerly raising their hand, someone sleeping, a closeup of someone's feet and a person with a tropical background behind them.

Hackett Shively, who currently lives in Georgia, pulled ideas from experiences she has had during Zoom meetings, glimpses she noticed while helping her grandchildren with online learning and experiences she was told about by other people. She said expressing her frustrations with Zoom meetings during the pandemic was therapeutic for her. She has seen people giggle while looking at the quilt, adding that she laughed herself while making it.

"Because it's funny, and I had to laugh. What else can you do when you're living on Zoom all the time but laugh? It keeps you sane," she said.

Calling the event a "wonderful exhibit," Hackett Shively praised the physical "breathing space" between the quilts and how all of the displayed works at different parts of the building flowed into each other visually. She said other artists who have had work appear at the Schweinfurth's event told her it was one of the "big four" art quilt exhibits in the U.S.

Fiber artist on display in Auburn pours emotions into her work AUBURN — Creating is artist Judy Kirpich’s best way of coping with her emotions: Anxiety over running a 35-person graphic arts business during…

"This exhibit is respected by the people whose work I appreciate the most, and if they express that this means something, I believe it," Hackett Shively said.

Later, the awards for the exhibit were announced, including the Best of Show award, given to Irene Roderick for her quilt "Twitter." First Prize went to "Grandmom's Hopes and Dreams" by Ellen Blalock, of Syracuse, who attended the reception.

Janie Hutchinson, a longtime supporter of the Schweinfurth, admired the artwork, saying she is continually amazed by the creativity captured in the quilts. She said she believes she has attended the exhibit almost every year it has been held. While the show featured traditional quilts at first, she continued, the art quilts shown now convey a range of ideas.

"I think a lot of the traditional quilts were done by people who enjoy sewing and enjoy putting those quilts together to have something for a bedroom or to give as a gift or something," Hutchinson said. "These (art quilts,) I think, are a real expression of the artist, of the person, how they feel."

If you go WHAT: "Quilts=Art=Quilts" and "Emotional Constructs," a solo exhibit of art quilts by Judy Kirpich WHEN: Exhibits open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through Sunday, Jan. 8 WHERE: Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn COST: Admission $10 general public, free for members, participating artists and children younger than 12; $15 for admission to center and Cayuga Museum of History & Art INFO: Visit schweinfurthartcenter.org or call (315) 255-1553

Awards The following awards were given out at the opening reception of the 2022 "Quilts=Art=Quilts" exhibit at the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn. Juror's Choice Award: Carol Boyer, "Action" Juror's Choice Award: Holly Cole, "Veterans Series: Chimpanzee" Juror's Choice Award: Imani W. Russell, "Gullah Grace" Finger Lakes Fiber Artist's Award for Surface Design: Pat Pauly, "Unfolding Year" Best of Show: Irene Roderick, "Twitter" First Prize: Ellen Blalock, "Grandmom's Hopes and Dreams"