A return to 'Traditions': Everything happening at Auburn's holiday open houses

Holiday Traditions, the open houses at Auburn's historic and cultural sites that take place every second Sunday in December, will return this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight sites will participate in this year's event, which was started more than 30 years ago by the Seward House Museum and is organized by the city's Historic and Cultural Sites Commission.

Here's everything that's happening at this year's Holiday Traditions on Sunday, Dec. 11:

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco: The museum's annual Festival of Trees will be on display, featuring more decorated trees than ever at 144 this year. Visitors will be able to vote for their favorites. There will also be horse-drawn wagon rides, Christmas carol sing-alongs and more activities. Santa will arrive by carriage at noon and will visit with children until 4 p.m. Parking is available on site. For more information, call (315) 252-7644 or visit wardwoharaagriculturalmuseum.org.

• Noon to 5 p.m. at the Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn: The former home of Secretary of State William H. Seward and his family will be decorated for a Victorian Christmas, and there will be live music throughout the day. Museum staff and volunteers will share stories of Seward family Christmases as well. Parking is available on site and in the downtown parking garage. For more information, call (315) 252-1283 or visit sewardhouse.org.

• Noon to 5 p.m. at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn: More than 20 vendors will be part of a holiday market, and at 12:30 p.m., a series of art panels that will be installed in downtown Auburn to promote its historical, cultural and recreational opportunities will be unveiled. The 40 aluminum panels are the first public art project supported by the city's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative state grant. They will be installed on street light poles throughout downtown. Speaking at the event will be Jesse Kline, assistant director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District; Auburn City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino; and the center's visitor experience manager, Courtney Rae Casper. Afterward, there will be holiday music by Connie Fredericks-Malone, and opportunities to meet the panels' artists, who include Tom Hussey, Dawn Jordan, Candy Lucas, Sally Stormon and Sandy Shutter. Parking is available on site and in the downtown parking garage. For more information, visit auburndowntown.org.

• Noon to 4 p.m. at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn: Candy cane cotton dandy and other seasonal treats will be served, and Capt. Nick Klaus will read "A Pirate's Night Before Christmas at 1 p.m., sponsored by Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County. The historic, Tiffany-designed chapel will also be open for free tours from 2 to 4 p.m. Parking is available on site, and the chapel's north entrance off Seymour Street is fully accessible. For more information, call (315) 252-0339 or visit willard-chapel.com.

• 1 to 5 p.m. at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn: The historic 1836 Willard-Case mansion will be decorated for the holidays and will host craft making in its galleries, which currently feature the exhibit "Through the Decades: 100 Years of Living United" on the centennial of the United Way of Cayuga County. There will also be light refreshments. Parking is available in front of and behind the museum. For more information, call (315) 253-8051 or visit cayugamuseum.org.

• 1 to 5 p.m. at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn: Current exhibits "Quilts=Art=Quilts 2022" and "Emotional Constructs" by Judy Kirpich will be on display, and at 2 p.m., "Quilts" artist Mari Townsend will present a Trunk Show about her work and her process. There will also be electric harp music by Christopher Molloy, hot chocolate and a raffle to win a small quilt by artists in the "Quilts" show. Parking is available in front of and behind the center. For more information, visit myartcenter.org or call (315) 255-1553.

• 2 p.m. at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Road, Owasco: The Auburn Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Dr. Victor Vallo Jr., will present "Sounds of the Season" as part of its 36th season. The orchestra, which consists of performers from a wide variety of age groups and professions, will present songs from "The Polar Express," Handel's "Messiah," Christmas carol medleys and an audience participation sing-along finale. The concert is free and open to the public; donations to the orchestra are appreciated. For more information, visit auburnchamberorchestra.com.

• 5:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 299 Clark St., Auburn: The Stardusters All-Star Band will perform a set of Harriet Tubman tributes, Gospels and Christmas classics. The band consists of Julie Howard on vocals, Bernie McNabb on vocals, John Bertonica on drums, Joe Camardo on saxophone and Paul Liberatore on keyboard. Refreshments will be served afterward in Nacca Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (315) 252-7593 or visit marymarthaauburn.org.