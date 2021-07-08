'A warm room and a warm heart': Auburn exhibit seeks link to Harriet Tubman

AUBURN — Artist Terry Plater, of Ithaca, has traveled extensively in Europe and Africa, and less widely in the Caribbean and Asia.

“I'm naturally curious and I'm an experiential learner to a certain extent, so ‘being there in order to know’ works for me,” she said. “I've also been most interested in getting to know places that are as different from the United States as possible, with respect to politics, religion, and ethnicity and culture.”

But Plater’s current exhibition, “Harriet’s Legacy,” focuses a lot closer to home: her own family and locations in upstate New York that were stops along the Underground Railroad.

“The idea for this show came together in an iterative fashion as I contemplated three things: the 400th anniversary of the arrival of enslaved Africans in the now United States; the release of the film ‘Harriet,’ which so richly conveyed the life, struggles and triumphs of Harriet Tubman; and an ongoing project I have been undertaking, painting from old family photographs,” she said.