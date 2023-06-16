According to a news release, known for his head-nodding lyricism and lightning-fast flow, J.I.D made his way onto the rap scene in 2015, steadily gaining momentum and amassing new fans with every project and performance. Fellow rapper J. Cole discovered J.I.D while he was touring and invited him to join his label Dreamville Records in 2017. After two critically acclaimed studio albums that featured the singles “Never” and “151 Rum,” J.I.D made headlines after Revenge of the Dreamers III (2019) – a Dreamville Collaboration to which J.I.D made significant contributions to – received several GRAMMY nominations and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.