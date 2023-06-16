An artist recognized by Rolling Stone as “one of rap’s best storytellers” is set to perform at the New York State Fair.
According to a news release, known for his head-nodding lyricism and lightning-fast flow, J.I.D made his way onto the rap scene in 2015, steadily gaining momentum and amassing new fans with every project and performance. Fellow rapper J. Cole discovered J.I.D while he was touring and invited him to join his label Dreamville Records in 2017. After two critically acclaimed studio albums that featured the singles “Never” and “151 Rum,” J.I.D made headlines after Revenge of the Dreamers III (2019) – a Dreamville Collaboration to which J.I.D made significant contributions to – received several GRAMMY nominations and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.
J.I.D. will perform at 8 p.m Friday, Sept. 1, at Suburban Park.
The fair said that a collaboration with Imagine Dragons in 2021 yielded “Enemy” and propelled J.I.D to global fame. That hit song set the stage for release of JID’s third album, The Forever Story. Lauded by Rolling Stone, Complex, and GQ among other publications, the 16-track album was also featured as one of NPR’s Tiny Desk concerts.
The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.
To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:
• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court
• Lainey Wilson, 8 p.m. Aug. 23, Suburban Park
• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court
• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park
• Mary Lambert, 1 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court
• Rebecca Black, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park
• Doechii, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court
• Gayle, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park
• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court
• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court
• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court
• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court
• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park
• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court
• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court
• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park
• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court
• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court
• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park
• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court
• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court
• Ann Wilson of Heart, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Suburban Park
• Ludacris, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Suburban Park
• The Fray, 6 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Court
• Funk Fest, 12-10 p.m., Chevy Court; Brick, 6:45; Dazz Band, 8:15
• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park
• Yung Gravy, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Suburban Park
• Disney Junior Live, 1 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court
• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court