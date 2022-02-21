After drawing huge crowd in 2021, Nelly returning to New York State Fair

Rap legend Nelly, whose 2021 show at the New York State Fair drew an estimated 33,000 fans, will return to the fairgrounds' music lineup this year.

The fair announced Monday that Nelly will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Chevy Park stage.

“Nelly’s show last year was one of the biggest in Fair history and we are fortunate to be able to bring him back so quickly," New York State Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a press release. "This will be a great night for those who love hip hop like I do.”

The show is the third act scheduled so far, and all of them have been rap artists.

The fair previously announced that Art of Rap, featuring Ice-T and co-founder Mick Benzo, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Chevy Park. That show, which also includes host Boogie Black and DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, is scheduled for the second night of the fair, which begins Aug. 24 and runs through Sept. 5.

Rapper 24KGoldn, whose song with Iann Dior, “Mood,” set music chart records, will make his New York State Fair debut this year at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, on the Chevy Park stage. “Mood” became the first song ever to top four Billboard music charts at the same time.

The fair announced in December that concerts at Chevy Court will begin at 6 p.m. this year to allow fairgoers to attend major evening concerts at both Chevy Court and the fair's Chevy Park venue on the west end of the fairgrounds.

The fair is also establishing designated smoking areas this year in response to complaints about cigarette and marijuana smoke ruining the experience for some visitors.

