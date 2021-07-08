After lost year, Sterling Renaissance Festival returns with new stages, performers

The performers of the Sterling Renaissance Festival are trained not to push visitors into doing anything that makes them uncomfortable.
In that way, festival Creative Director Gary Izzo told The Citizen, his performers were already prepared for their first season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After being canceled last summer due to New York state's pandemic guidance, the popular festival returns for its 46th year in northern Cayuga County beginning this weekend.
The lifting of most of that guidance in June means the Sterling Renaissance Festival will return looking pretty much the way it did before the pandemic, Izzo said. He and his performers began preparing for the season believing there would be a 33% capacity limit and other new rules, but the only major one remaining asks unvaccinated visitors to wear masks and socially distance.
Still, the festival won't pretend the pandemic is over, Izzo said. There will be more hand-washing stations on the grounds, among other provisions. And the performers, who are all vaccinated, won't invite visitors on stage or otherwise enter their personal space if there's the slightest indication that's not OK, Izzo continued. An innovator in the art of improvisation who helped develop the Streetmosphere program at Walt Disney World, he trains his performers to be attentive to visitors. If they show any signs of reluctance about becoming part of the act, they're left alone.
That's usually been the case at Sterling, Izzo said. But this year, he's counting on visitors to show that reluctance not only if they're nervous, but also if they're unvaccinated.
"People are going to have to make their own choices," he said. "There's no way of policing 10,000 people on 30 acres."
Though the pandemic has been subsiding, it will still have a somewhat disruptive effect on the festival's entertainment this summer. Izzo said the changing schedules of fellow Renaissance festivals across the country and other factors will leave Sterling without regular performers like acrobat Dan Looker the Duke of Danger and the Da Vinci Brothers Comedy Opera.
Meanwhile, longtime festival staples Don Juan and Miguel will not return to Sterling due in part to a dispute with owner Doug Waterbury over the archery, dungeon museum and maze game booths they operated there. The performers, Doug Kondziolka and José Granados, said on their Facebook page in April that the dispute has been resolved and "there are no hard feelings." But the dispute nonetheless led the two performers to depart the festival, they later added, despite their hopes to perform the first three weekends of this season to say goodbye to friends and visitors.
Michael Gartner has never seen the grounds of the Sterling Renaissance Festival look so beautiful. After all, grass stays alive when there are…
In place of the performers missing this season of Sterling will be new ones like sword swallower Thom Sellectomy, husband-and-wife escape artists Judas and Magnolia, and Celtic music troupe Crannog, Izzo said. The festival also took the opportunity of having a year off to make site improvements, including three new interactive stages that will be open all day.
Based on attendance at other Renaissance festivals that have opened recently, Izzo expects Sterling to be rather busy this summer. As he and his performers finish preparing for their first festival in almost two years, they're excited. And they're finding it easier than they expected to reimmerse themselves in its fictional setting of 1585 Warwick, England, Izzo said.
"It's like recommissioning a ship that's been docked," he said. "Just polishing off the rusty nails after two years."
Gallery: Virtual Sterling series filmed on festival grounds
Sterling 1
Sterling 2
Sterling 3
Sterling 4
Sterling 5
Sterling 6
Sterling 7
Sterling 8
Sterling 9
Sterling 10
Sterling 11
Sterling 12
Sterling 13
Sterling 14
Sterling 15
Sterling 16
Sterling 17
Sterling 18
Sterling 19
Sterling 20
Sterling 21
Sterling 22
Sterling 23
Sterling 24
Sterling 25
Sterling 26
Sterling 27
Sterling 28
Sterling 29
Sterling 30
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.