After lost year, Sterling Renaissance Festival returns with new stages, performers

The performers of the Sterling Renaissance Festival are trained not to push visitors into doing anything that makes them uncomfortable.

In that way, festival Creative Director Gary Izzo told The Citizen, his performers were already prepared for their first season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After being canceled last summer due to New York state's pandemic guidance, the popular festival returns for its 46th year in northern Cayuga County beginning this weekend.

The lifting of most of that guidance in June means the Sterling Renaissance Festival will return looking pretty much the way it did before the pandemic, Izzo said. He and his performers began preparing for the season believing there would be a 33% capacity limit and other new rules, but the only major one remaining asks unvaccinated visitors to wear masks and socially distance.