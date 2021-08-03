'Agitators' author to speak in Auburn in September

The author of a new book about a trio of iconic Auburn women will give a talk in the area in September.

The New Yorker Executive Editor Dorothy Wickenden will speak Saturday, Sept. 18, in Auburn as the next guest in the Seward House Museum's Elsa Soderberg Distinguished Speaker Series.

Wickenden, the bestselling author of "Nothing Daunted: The Unexpected Education of Two Society Girls in the West," will speak about her newest book, "The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women's Rights." Released in March, the book follows the friendship and activism of Harriet Tubman, Martha Coffin Wright and Frances Seward.

"This is a history that really has been overlooked, the story of these three women," Wickenden told The Citizen in March.

"A fugitive slave, a middle-class mother of seven and the aristocratic wife of a famous politician."

Tickets for the talk go on sale Aug. 16. It will take place from 8 to 9 p.m. at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Prior to the talk there will be a reception, meet-and-greet with Wickenden and book signing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn.