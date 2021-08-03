 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Agitators' author to speak in Auburn in September
HISTORY

'Agitators' author to speak in Auburn in September

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Wickenden

Dorothy Wickenden, the New York Times bestselling author of "Nothing Daunted" and executive editor of The New Yorker, has written a new book, "The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women's Rights," available March 30.

 Provided

The author of a new book about a trio of iconic Auburn women will give a talk in the area in September.

The New Yorker Executive Editor Dorothy Wickenden will speak Saturday, Sept. 18, in Auburn as the next guest in the Seward House Museum's Elsa Soderberg Distinguished Speaker Series.

Wickenden, the bestselling author of "Nothing Daunted: The Unexpected Education of Two Society Girls in the West," will speak about her newest book, "The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women's Rights." Released in March, the book follows the friendship and activism of Harriet Tubman, Martha Coffin Wright and Frances Seward.

"This is a history that really has been overlooked, the story of these three women," Wickenden told The Citizen in March.

"A fugitive slave, a middle-class mother of seven and the aristocratic wife of a famous politician."

Tickets for the talk go on sale Aug. 16. It will take place from 8 to 9 p.m. at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Prior to the talk there will be a reception, meet-and-greet with Wickenden and book signing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn.

Tickets are $35 for the talk only, $75 for the talk and reception and $175 for VIP+.

Wickenden is the sixth speaker in the Soderberg series, which has previously brought to Auburn the Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer and commentator Doris Kearns Goodwin, journalist Cokie Roberts, satirist Mark Russell, Smithsonian director Brent Glass and author and ABC News legal analyst Dan Abrams.

For more information, or to order tickets, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Weeknd put himself in unpleasant situations as to make better music

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News