All-star band back at Fingerlakes Mall with youth group opening

The Stardusters All-Star Band is back at Fingerlakes Mall for the spring with opener Perform 4 Purpose.

The Wegmans Music in the Square concert series takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays in center court at the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. The series continues through June 2.

The Stardusters performed a similar series in the fall. Led by Joseph Camardo Jr. on saxophone, the band features several talents from the region. Camardo's father began the band in the 1950s.

Youth group Perform 4 Purpose will be supporting Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County with its performances. The nonprofit, which is based in the mall, assists families affected by domestic violence and other problems. Patrons of the concerts can bring personal care items to donate to Friends Helping Friends, or they can make monetary donations at perform4purpose.org or on Venmo @perform4purpose.

Along with music, the weekly series will include food and beverages for sale. The series is presented by Wegmans, Valhalla Studios New York, C&S Companies, Aversa Insurance Agency and The Citizen.

For more information, visit facebook.com/stardustersallstarband or fingerlakesmall.com.

