All-star band to perform weekly shows at Fingerlakes Mall

Thursday will mark the beginning of a new weekly music series at Fingerlakes Mall.

The Stardusters All-Star Band will present Music in the Square from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 14. The series will continue at that time every Thursday through the holiday season in the food court of the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

Led by Joseph Camardo Jr. on saxophone, the band features several talents from the region. Camardo's father began the band in the 1950s, and he has been part of it since the early 1960s. It plays rock, funk, jazz and Camardo's originals, including a new composition called "Harriet's Trilogy" inspired by the life and work of Harriet Tubman.

Along with music, the weekly series will include food, beer and wine for sale, as well as weekly prize giveaways and raffles. The series is also presented by Valhalla Studios New York, of Owasco.

For more information, visit facebook.com/stardustersallstarband or fingerlakesmall.com.

