All the music, food and more at Auburn's annual Sizzlin' Summer Kickoff

The city of Auburn will say hello to summer on Saturday with an evening of live music, artisans, family activities, and food and beverage vendors.
The fifth annual Sizzlin' Summer Kickoff will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in the area between Exchange Street and the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center at 25 South St.
The event is free and open to the public, and will take place rain or shine.
Performing that evening will be Mark Doyle & The Maniacs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the Lincoln Street showmobile stage. Formed in 2009, the blues rock band is led by guitarist and vocalist Doyle, of early '70s rockers Jukin' Bone. It also includes Terry Quill on guitar, harp and vocals, Frank DeFonda on drums and Joel Kane on bass and vocals. For more information, visit markdoyleandthemaniacs.com.
From 6:30 to 8 p.m., Troy singer-songwriter Girl Blue, a project of Arielle O'Keefe, will perform on the heritage center's courtyard stage. For more information, visit girlbluemusic.com.
People are also reading…
Music will resume at the showmobile from 8 to 10 p.m., when the eclectic Count Blastula takes the stage. Founded by Adam Fisher, the band features original works and familiar covers performed with visual expression and the multi-faceted talents of Fisher's bandmates. For more information, visit countblastula.com.
Meanwhile, food and beverages will be available at the Sizzlin' Summer Kickoff from Lisa’s Dawg House, Next Chapter Brewpub, Poppy’s Ice Cream, Shepherds Brewing Co. and Silver Street Kettle Corn. Classic Hits 99.3 (WFLK) will broadcast live from the event from 5 to 7 p.m., and have a cash machine game on site.
Family entertainment will include Jeff the Magic Man performing a comedic magic show with balloon artistry from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. outside the heritage center; photo opportunities with Spider-Man and Elsa at the Royal Promise Productions booth from 5 to 8 p.m.; face painting with the Face Paint Lady from 5 to 7 p.m.; and rock painting and a rock hunt with community group AuburnRox.
Finally, the event's artisan roster includes:
- Fine Twine & Pine: wood, painted home décor
- Red Headed Step Child Paper Co.: unique stationary and snarky greeting cards
- Mystic Sage: "divine art for your divine self"
- Rathations: decoupage designs
- EMK Rocks & Shells: unique nature art using rocks, shells and driftwood
- Chef Dorothy of Moravia: baked goods
- Serenity Wellness: jewelry and crystals
- Some Dope Soap: handmade soaps
- Forge Gone Conclusions: handmade jewelry
- Rebecca Young: Color Street nails
- DeSigns: handmade soaps, candles and signs
- Hearts Fire Botanica: herbal and aromatherapy goods
- Reuse Refuge: self and home care, and eco-friendly products
- Mandy Girl Boutique: clothing, home goods and handmade accessories
- What Comes Around Apparel: clothing and tie-dye items
- Artistic Impressions: art and jewelry celebrating Pride Month, women’s rights and summer
- Jar Bar Confections: assorted cakes
- Tia’s Bazaar: custom keychains, magnets, badge reels and more
- Crystal Clear Health & Wellness: jewelry, crystals and Young Living Essential Oils
- Nicole Errico: Pink Zebra products
- Kevin D. Sullivan: custom laser work on wood, glass and leather products
- Kristine MacDowell: Paparazzi jewelry
For more information, find the event on Facebook or visit auburnny.gov.