All the music, food and more at Auburn's annual Sizzlin' Summer Kickoff

The city of Auburn will say hello to summer on Saturday with an evening of live music, artisans, family activities, and food and beverage vendors.

The fifth annual Sizzlin' Summer Kickoff will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in the area between Exchange Street and the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center at 25 South St.

The event is free and open to the public, and will take place rain or shine.

Performing that evening will be Mark Doyle & The Maniacs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the Lincoln Street showmobile stage. Formed in 2009, the blues rock band is led by guitarist and vocalist Doyle, of early '70s rockers Jukin' Bone. It also includes Terry Quill on guitar, harp and vocals, Frank DeFonda on drums and Joel Kane on bass and vocals. For more information, visit markdoyleandthemaniacs.com.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m., Troy singer-songwriter Girl Blue, a project of Arielle O'Keefe, will perform on the heritage center's courtyard stage. For more information, visit girlbluemusic.com.

Music will resume at the showmobile from 8 to 10 p.m., when the eclectic Count Blastula takes the stage. Founded by Adam Fisher, the band features original works and familiar covers performed with visual expression and the multi-faceted talents of Fisher's bandmates. For more information, visit countblastula.com.

Meanwhile, food and beverages will be available at the Sizzlin' Summer Kickoff from Lisa’s Dawg House, Next Chapter Brewpub, Poppy’s Ice Cream, Shepherds Brewing Co. and Silver Street Kettle Corn. Classic Hits 99.3 (WFLK) will broadcast live from the event from 5 to 7 p.m., and have a cash machine game on site.

Family entertainment will include Jeff the Magic Man performing a comedic magic show with balloon artistry from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. outside the heritage center; photo opportunities with Spider-Man and Elsa at the Royal Promise Productions booth from 5 to 8 p.m.; face painting with the Face Paint Lady from 5 to 7 p.m.; and rock painting and a rock hunt with community group AuburnRox.

Finally, the event's artisan roster includes:

Fine Twine & Pine: wood, painted home décor

Red Headed Step Child Paper Co.: unique stationary and snarky greeting cards

Mystic Sage: "divine art for your divine self"

Rathations: decoupage designs

EMK Rocks & Shells: unique nature art using rocks, shells and driftwood

Chef Dorothy of Moravia: baked goods

Serenity Wellness: jewelry and crystals

Some Dope Soap: handmade soaps

Forge Gone Conclusions: handmade jewelry

Rebecca Young: Color Street nails

DeSigns: handmade soaps, candles and signs

Hearts Fire Botanica: herbal and aromatherapy goods

Reuse Refuge: self and home care, and eco-friendly products

Mandy Girl Boutique: clothing, home goods and handmade accessories

What Comes Around Apparel: clothing and tie-dye items

Artistic Impressions: art and jewelry celebrating Pride Month, women’s rights and summer

Jar Bar Confections: assorted cakes

Tia’s Bazaar: custom keychains, magnets, badge reels and more

Crystal Clear Health & Wellness: jewelry, crystals and Young Living Essential Oils

Nicole Errico: Pink Zebra products

Kevin D. Sullivan: custom laser work on wood, glass and leather products

Kristine MacDowell: Paparazzi jewelry

For more information, find the event on Facebook or visit auburnny.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0