'Amazing opportunity': Show with roots in Auburn to be streamed by Syracuse theater

The Harriet Tubman Troupe's next performance of "A Gatherin' Place" finds the world in a different place.
The Auburn-based theater group's original production will be available for free for streaming on demand Thursday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 25, from Syracuse Stage.
Produced and directed by Dr. Juhanna Rogers, and written based on her poem "It's Hard to Tell a Black Woman's Story," the show has been filmed and edited by Black Cub Productions for streaming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's part of the theater's Syracuse Stories series of shows about topics that directly impact the city and central New York area.
The show follows several Black women who live in the same Brooklyn building, only to discover that an iconic writer who recently passed away had been living among them as a compassionate neighbor. It addresses struggles with motherhood, work, love and self-worth, and its characters find strength as they discover the power of sharing their own stories in their own voices.
In an interview with The Citizen on Tuesday, Rogers said the story of "A Gatherin' Place" continues to evolve. But she believes it's more complete in this production, its third. The first took place in March 2019 at Auburn Public Theater, where Rogers and the cast developed the show, and the second in September of that year at the downtown theater and Syracuse Stage.
The story is also the first of several factors that make this production different from the first two. Many of the actresses in this one are also new to the show, Rogers said, and are more representative of Syracuse than the Tubman Troupe's home of Auburn. Likewise, she hopes the audience for this production is broader than previous ones given its streaming availability.
Producing the show for that new medium was also a challenge, Rogers said, but she thinks the performers rose to it.
"We hope the audience is forgiving. But these are community women passionate about telling their stories," she said. "So hopefully the audience will see the authenticity as well."
Along with the pandemic that has all but halted live theater, social circumstances are also different now than they were when the Tubman Troupe last performed "A Gatherin' Place" in September 2019.
The resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others at the hands of police has called attention to systemic injustices toward Black people, including their lack of representation in art. And Rogers believes her show not only represents them, but offers an insightful look at their lived experiences.
"It helps us think more critically about the realities of race and how it intersects with gender, with professional and social classes," she said. "So this is an amazing opportunity for several reasons."
