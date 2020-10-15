'Amazing opportunity': Show with roots in Auburn to be streamed by Syracuse theater

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Harriet Tubman Troupe's next performance of "A Gatherin' Place" finds the world in a different place.

The Auburn-based theater group's original production will be available for free for streaming on demand Thursday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 25, from Syracuse Stage.

Produced and directed by Dr. Juhanna Rogers, and written based on her poem "It's Hard to Tell a Black Woman's Story," the show has been filmed and edited by Black Cub Productions for streaming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's part of the theater's Syracuse Stories series of shows about topics that directly impact the city and central New York area.

The show follows several Black women who live in the same Brooklyn building, only to discover that an iconic writer who recently passed away had been living among them as a compassionate neighbor. It addresses struggles with motherhood, work, love and self-worth, and its characters find strength as they discover the power of sharing their own stories in their own voices.