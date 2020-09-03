'An inspirational setting': Women's Hall of Fame opens in new Seneca Falls location

If you go

WHAT: National Women's Hall of Fame

WHEN: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays by prepaid reservation only; closed Mondays and Tuesdays

WHERE: 1 Canal St., Seneca Falls

COST: Admission $7 per person; free admission to Seneca Falls residents through end of 2020 with use of promo code 13148 and showing proof of residence at time of visit

INFO: Visit womenofthehall.org or facebook.com/womenofthehall, or call (315) 568-8060