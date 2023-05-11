The city of Auburn will celebrate its Black history, pride and culture this Juneteenth with several events, some featuring big names in activism and entertainment.

The events will include a performance by comedian, actor and podcaster Donnell Rawlings, of "Chappelle's Show" fame, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.

Rawlings, whose work on the hit Comedy Central series included the popular character Ashy Larry, currently costars in the HBO series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" and will film a Netflix special produced by Dave Chappelle this spring. Opening the Auburn show, produced in partnership with RB Entertainment, will be area performers Abe Gatling and Kenneth McLaurin.

Tickets are $50. For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.

Also, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, author and activist Angela Davis will take part in a Q&A hosted by the Seward House Museum in the auditorium of Auburn Junior High School, 191 Franklin St., Auburn.

Described by the museum as "a living witness to the historical struggles of our contemporary era," Davis is a Marxist and feminist activist who has written extensively on class, gender, race and the U.S. prison system. She has been inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame and in 2020 was included in Time's list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Moderated by award-winning journalist Jami Floyd, the event will be followed by a VIP reception, meet-and-greet and book signing at the Hilton Garden Inn. Tickets for the Q&A only are $35, and VIP tickets range up to $125. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.

The city's Juneteenth events are being sponsored by the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn and the city's Historic and Cultural Sites Commission. The events are supported by a Market New York Grant from the I Love NY/New York State Division of Tourism as part of the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

Juneteenth, designated an official state holiday in 2021, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. The holiday takes place on June 19 because that was the day, in 1865, that African Americans across Texas were made aware of their right to freedom, as codified by the Emancipation Proclamation three years earlier.

Last year, U.S. News & World Report named Auburn one of the "12 Top Destinations to Visit to Celebrate Juneteenth."

This year's other Juneteenth events in the city include:

• "Black Thought, Voices and Action," a free film series facilitated by aaduna publisher William E. Berry Jr., at 6:30 p.m. select Thursdays at Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Topics will include photographer, writer and director Gordon Parks, American jazz pianist and composer Mary Lou Williams, educator and activist Mamie Till-Mobley, lawyer and social justice activist Bryan Stevenson, and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. For more information, call the library at (315) 252-2571.

• Schweinfurth Art Center artist in residence Ellen M. Blalock will photograph local African American families for a Black Family Album for Auburn. Sessions will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, June 11 and 18, and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, June 15 and 22, at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn. Participating families will receive complimentary prints, including a fabric copy to be workshopped into a quilt. The final album will be donated to Seymour Library's History Discovery Center. For more information, call the center at (315) 255-1553.

• The Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District will host the city's Juneteenth parade to the Booker T. Washington Community Center on Chapman Avenue, and a celebration there, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17. The celebration of Black history and culture will include food, activities, music and more live entertainment. For more information, call the BID at (315) 252-7874.

• Singer-songwriter Ashley "Slim" Stevenson, who went viral on YouTube for her performance of "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac on the Chicago subway, will return to Auburn Public Theater for a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Tickets are $15. For more information, call the theater at (315) 253-6669.

• Willard Memorial Chapel will host a free concert of music written by Black men and women during the Civil Rights Movement by organist Susan May, as well as refreshments, free tours and a Harriet Tubman lantern making activity, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18. The chapel is located at 17 Nelson St., Auburn. For more information, call the chapel at (315) 252-0339.

• Dr. Judith Wellman will present about her book, "Uncovering the Freedom Trail in Auburn and Cayuga County," and historian Mike Long will present about the new Underground Railroad driving tour app at 1 p.m. Monday, June 19, in Bradley Memorial Chapel at Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn. A Black history-focused walking tour led by Hobie Romig will follow. For more information, call (315) 253-8132.

• The Harriet Tubman Home will host a performance by a quintet from the Albany Symphony as part of its "American Music Festival: Convergence" tour celebrating Black historic and cultural sites in New York state. The free performance will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the home, 180 South St., Auburn. For more information, call the home at (315) 252-2081.

• The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will host a presentation by Gerard Aching, W.E.B. DuBois Professor in the Humanities at Cornell University, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Aching will present "Voices on the Underground Railroad," based on his research and coordination of the Underground Railroad Research Project, and will also discuss the new website that maps Underground Railroad stations in central New York. The presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, call the museum at (315) 253-8051.

For more information, visit equalrightsheritage.com/juneteenth.