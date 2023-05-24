Ann Wilson of Heart and her backing band, Tripsitter, are wrapping up their 2023 North American summer tour with a stop at the New York State Fair.

The Grammy Lifetime Achievement award recipient is best known for belting out anthems like “Barracuda” and ballads like “Alone”, and in the last year has collaborated with the metal band Disturbed as well as Dolly Parton for a song on her upcoming rock album.

According to a news release, classic songs like “Crazy on You,” “Magic Man,” and “Barracuda,” are all regulars in Ann’s setlist.

“We can’t wait to welcome this legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer back to The Fair, and this has been one of the announcements we’ve been most looking forward to,” Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said in a statement.

Ann Wilson & Tripsitter close out a full day of entertainment scheduled for Women’s Day, Wednesday, Aug. 30, with the show set for 8 p.m. at the Suburban Park stage.

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Suburban Park stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at Suburban Park. All concerts are free with admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Ludacris, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Suburban Park

• The Fray, 6 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Court

• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park

• Yung Gravy, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Suburban Park

• Disney Junior Live, 1 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court

• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court